Mathys Tel Injury: Trains again, likely for Sunday

Tel (thigh) has trained again Friday and should be an option for Sunday's match against Sunderland.

Tel looks to be ready for a return Sunday after a thigh injury, as after training earlier in the week, the forward trained again Friday. This will give the club a regular starter back, as he has started in five straight appearances. During that span, he has one assist, coming in UCL play, with only three goals and no assists in 24 appearances (nine starts) in league play this season.