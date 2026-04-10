Mathys Tel Injury: Trains again, likely for Sunday
Tel (thigh) has trained again Friday and should be an option for Sunday's match against Sunderland.
Tel looks to be ready for a return Sunday after a thigh injury, as after training earlier in the week, the forward trained again Friday. This will give the club a regular starter back, as he has started in five straight appearances. During that span, he has one assist, coming in UCL play, with only three goals and no assists in 24 appearances (nine starts) in league play this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathys Tel See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3124 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3124 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 3125 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 3032 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3035 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathys Tel See More