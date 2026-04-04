Mathys Tel Injury: Trains in full

Tel (thigh) returned to full team training under new coach Roberto de Zerbi and is on track to be available for the clash against Sunderland on April 12, the club posted.

Tel had withdrawn from the France U21 squad after picking up a thigh injury during the lost against Nottingham Forest prior to the break, but further tests confirmed the issue was not serious. The forward has wasted no time getting back on the pitch under his new manager, and the timing of his return could work in his favor with De Zerbi still assessing his options across the squad. Tel has contributed three goals in 24 Premier League appearances this season and will be looking to make a strong impression in the final stretch of the season.