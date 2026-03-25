Mathys Tel headshot

Mathys Tel Injury: Withdraws from France Espoirs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Tel (thigh) has withdrawn from the France Espoirs squad after being unable to continue training with the Bleuets Tuesday, according to L'Equipe.

Tel picked up a thigh injury Saturday when he was forced off in the 67th minute of Tottenham's 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. The 20-year-old attempted to push through the injury and was present for the start of the international camp, but was ultimately ruled out after a light training session Tuesday. His availability for Spurs' next fixture will be worth monitoring, particularly as the Spurs look to avoid relegation in the final stretch of the season.

Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur
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