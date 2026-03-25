Mathys Tel Injury: Withdraws from France Espoirs
Tel (thigh) has withdrawn from the France Espoirs squad after being unable to continue training with the Bleuets Tuesday, according to L'Equipe.
Tel picked up a thigh injury Saturday when he was forced off in the 67th minute of Tottenham's 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. The 20-year-old attempted to push through the injury and was present for the start of the international camp, but was ultimately ruled out after a light training session Tuesday. His availability for Spurs' next fixture will be worth monitoring, particularly as the Spurs look to avoid relegation in the final stretch of the season.
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