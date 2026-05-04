Mathys Tel headshot

Mathys Tel News: Assists in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Tel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Tel assisted Richarlison's header in the 25th minute Sunday, a goal which took the early 2-0 lead on the road. It marked his first assist in the Premier League this season. He tied a season high with four accurate crosses and also created two chances and took four corners in a productive day on the attack. He added one interception and one clearance on the defensive end before he was subbed off in the 91st minute for Lucas Bergvall.

Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur
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