Mathys Tel News: Assists in Sunday's win

Tel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Tel assisted Richarlison's header in the 25th minute Sunday, a goal which took the early 2-0 lead on the road. It marked his first assist in the Premier League this season. He tied a season high with four accurate crosses and also created two chances and took four corners in a productive day on the attack. He added one interception and one clearance on the defensive end before he was subbed off in the 91st minute for Lucas Bergvall.