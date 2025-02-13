Mathys Tel News: Bags goal in FA Cup

Tel went the full 90 and scored from his lone shot in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

Tel was immediately needed for Tottenham after Richarlison went down the prior match. Given the bevy of injuries in the side, Tel expects to remain in the XI in the near future, playing in some kind of role in the attack with Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski. It seems like Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson are closest to returning, but it still could be weeks before they're ready to start.