Mathys Tel News: Busy in draw
Tel had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.
Tel sent in six crosses and took three corners during Sunday's draw. The striker hasn't thrived this season, but he had plenty of empty volume during Sunday's clash. It wasn't a brilliant showing, but the volume is encouraging for an improvement going forward. If Tel can improve throughout the end of the season he could play a role in Tottenham avoiding a true relegation fight.
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