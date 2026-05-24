Mathys Tel News: Creates four chances in finale
Tel generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Everton.
Tel had a productive day in Sunday's season finale, helping Spurs avoid relegation. He tied a season high with four chances created and recorded three accurate crosses for the third time in his last four matches. While it wasn't a great season for Tel -- five goal contributions in 31 appearances (13 starts) -- he provided two crucial goal contributions in the final four matches of the season. While he likely won't be a regular starter next season with several attackers set to be returning from injury, he will provide some important depth on the attack.
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