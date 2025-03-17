Mathys Tel News: Creates two chances Sunday
Tel had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Fulham.
Tel, who was left on the bench last Sunday versus Bournemouth and in the Europa League versus AZ, returned to the starting XI at Fulham. He made a decent impact on the wing, creating two chances and putting one shot on target. He has still not recorded a goal contribution through four Premier League appearances. He was subbed off in the 77th minute for Wilson Odobert.
