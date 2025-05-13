Mathys Tel News: Creates two chances Sunday

Tel generated two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Crystal Palace.

Tel drew his fifth straight Premier League start Sunday and created multiple chances for just the third time this season. Although he did not take a single shot, he added two crosses and two corners. He was very active on the defensive end too as he won two tackles, intercepted one pass, made two clearances, blocked one shot and won 11 duels in his full 90 minutes of action.