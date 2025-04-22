Mathys Tel News: Fills up stat sheet Monday

Tel recorded five shots (zero on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and three corners in Monday's 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

After Spurs fell down two goals within the first 16 minutes of Monday's match, Tel -- along with Pedro Porro -- led Spurs on an attacking spree for the rest of the match. Tel set season highs in chances created (five), crosses (13), accurate crosses (five) and corners (three), but none of that resulted in an assist. He also took five shots but was wasteful with them as he put none on target and missed a couple of big chances that went nowhere near the goal. Despite him showing an ability to play as a creative winger, it was a disappointing outing for him even though he put up big stats.