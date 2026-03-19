Mathys Tel headshot

Mathys Tel News: Highly productive Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Tel assisted once to go with five shots (five on goal), 12 crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 3-2 win against Atlético Madrid.

Tel had his best performance of the season Wednesday, highlighted by his assist on Randal Kolo Muani's header in the 30th minute which opened up the scoring. That was the only chance Tel created in the match, but he also set season highs in crosses (12) and corners (six). Tel also put five shots on target, shattering his previous season high, and while not all of them were threatening, that pressure in the box kept Atletico stressed throughout the match. He will look to bring this form into the Premier League and help keep Spurs away from relegation with eight Premier League matches to go.

Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur
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