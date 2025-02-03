Mathys Tel News: Loaned to Spurs

Tel has been loaned to Tottenham from Bayern Munich, according to his new club.

Tel has finally been sent on loan after days of talk, with the forward joining Spurs until the end of the season. However, the club will have an option to purchase during the summer, amid a solid campaign with the Spurs. He has started in three of his 11 appearances this season, notching one assist in the process. This could be a huge boost for Tottenham, as injuries in the attacking department have plagued the team this season.