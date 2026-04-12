Mathys Tel News: Picked for bench
Tel (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Sunderland.
Tel was likely for Sunday, and that has come to fruition, with the forward fit enough for a spot on the bench. He started in the five games before his injury and will look to return to that spot once fully fit again, although he has only started in nine of his 24 appearances while bagging three goals this season.
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