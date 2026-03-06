Mathys Tel headshot

Mathys Tel News: Productive in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Tel generated three shots (one on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Tel made his first start since Jan. 17 Thursday and he provided a nice spark on the attack. He created four chances, took three shots and recorded three accurate crosses, all of which led the team. With Spurs desperate for more production on the attack, Tel could earn more starts if he keeps playing at this level.

Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathys Tel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mathys Tel See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
45 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
45 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 17
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
49 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW22
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW22
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
53 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
56 days ago