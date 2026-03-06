Mathys Tel News: Productive in Thursday's loss
Tel generated three shots (one on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.
Tel made his first start since Jan. 17 Thursday and he provided a nice spark on the attack. He created four chances, took three shots and recorded three accurate crosses, all of which led the team. With Spurs desperate for more production on the attack, Tel could earn more starts if he keeps playing at this level.
