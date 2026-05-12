Mathys Tel headshot

Mathys Tel News: Rollercoaster performance vs Leeds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Tel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Leeds United.

Tel had quite an outing in Monday's draw. After a fairly quiet first half he got the second half off to a roaring start, scoring a blistering outside-the-box strike in the 50th minute. He wasn't able to celebrate too long though as less than 20 minutes later he attempted a bicycle kick clearance in his own box and clipped Ethan Ampadu's face. After a long VAR check the penalty was awarded and promptly scored by Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Other than that brutal mistake it was a very good game from Tel as he also recorded nine crosses and created one chance on the attack. He'll need to put this mistake behind him quickly with trip down the road to Chelsea upcoming on Sunday.

Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur
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