Mathys Tel headshot

Mathys Tel News: Scores in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Tel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Wolverhampton.

Tel found the back of the net Sunday with a strike in the 59th minute assisted by Brennan Johnson, a goal which briefly cut the deficit to 2-1. It marked his second Premier League goal of the season, both of which have come in his last three matches. He also recorded a season-high five crosses as he played the full 90 minutes for just the second time this season.

Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
