Mathys Tel News: Scores in Sunday's loss

Tel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Wolverhampton.

Tel found the back of the net Sunday with a strike in the 59th minute assisted by Brennan Johnson, a goal which briefly cut the deficit to 2-1. It marked his second Premier League goal of the season, both of which have come in his last three matches. He also recorded a season-high five crosses as he played the full 90 minutes for just the second time this season.