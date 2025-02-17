Mathys Tel News: Seven shots in EPL debut

Tel had seven shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Tel made his first career Premier League start Sunday and played quite well. He took seven shots, by far the most on the team, and put three of them on target. He missed a couple of big chances, but the fact that he found himself in great positions multiple times is a great sign moving forward. He also created one chance and recorded two inaccurate crosses in his full 90 minutes of action.