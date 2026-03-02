Mathys Tel headshot

Mathys Tel News: Six crosses off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Tel had six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Fulham.

Tel had a productive appearance off the bench Sunday as he recorded six crosses for the fourth time this season, but the first time off the bench. He also created one chance and took four corners in his 32 minutes of action. He's been productive off the bench over the last three matches and will likely continue coming off the bench with much of Spurs' attack finally healthy again.

Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
