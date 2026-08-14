Matia Barzic News: Extends contract with Elche

Barzic signed a contract extension with Elche through June 2030, the club announced.

Barzic continued his development over the past two seasons through loan spells at CD Eldense and Cultural Leonesa, establishing himself as an important player and playing nearly every available minute while demonstrating his reliability at the professional level. He returned to complete preseason with Elche's first team, confirming his progression in a demanding environment. The center back is known for his defensive solidity, composure in possession and strength in duels, along with strong game reading and competitive maturity.