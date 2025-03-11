Matias Coccaro News: Logs assist in win

Coccaro made an assist after coming off the bench during Sunday's 4-3 win over Tijuana.

Coccaro was brought in the 84th minute to replace Victor Rios and still found time to make a great contribution as he assisted Uros Djurdjevic for the goal that sealed the 4-3 come-from-behind win deep into stoppage time. This was the first appearance on the scoresheet for the forward since he joined Atlas on loan and he'll hope this helps him getting more significant minutes going forward.