Matias Dituro News: Allows four in loss

Dituro registered two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus Real Madrid.

Dituro had a tough day in the net Saturday, allowing four goals with just two saves vs Real Madrid. He's conceded 10 goals in the last four matches, making 15 saves with four high claims in that span. He will face off with Mallorca for the next game on Saturday, who have scored five goals in the last five appearances.