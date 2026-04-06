Matias Dituro headshot

Matias Dituro News: Allows one vs. Rayo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Dituro made four saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

Dituro has started in each of Elche's last seven matches, but the results haven't been encouraging. He has allowed at least one goal in each of his last six starts, but at least he's limited the damage to just one goal allowed in the past two. Dituro will have two tough matches on the horizon against Valencia and Atletico Madrid on April 11 and April 22, respectively.

Matias Dituro
Elche
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