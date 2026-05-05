Matias Dituro News: Allows three in loss

Dituro registered one save and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo.

Dituro made just one save from four Celta Vigo shots on goal Sunday as Elche fell in a 3-1 road defeat. Across his last five starting appearances, the experienced keeper has made 15 saves and four clearances while conceding seven goals and recording one clean sheet. Dituro will be aiming for a bounce-back performance Saturday when Elche hosts Deportivo Alaves.