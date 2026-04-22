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Matias Dituro News: Allows two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Dituro had one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 win against Atlético Madrid.

Dituro was fortunate to not allow a third goal, which was also potentially due to Atletico Madrid being down a man for an hour. The goalkeeper only made one save, and he'll likely not have much work in the next match against Oviedo. The cellar dwellers have only scored 24 goals in 31 domestic games.

Matias Dituro
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