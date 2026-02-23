Matias Dituro News: Allows two in loss

Dituro made six saves and allowed two goals during Friday's 2-1 loss against Athletic Bilbao.

Dituro made back-to-back starts for the first time since September and couldn't do much to prevent either goal allowed. However, the goalkeeper was still one of his team's most productive players as his saves made the final score suggest a much closer contest than it actually was. Dituro will hope this performance helps him to keep getting the nod over Inaki Pena for upcoming matches and Mar. 1 clash against Espanyol could bring enough challengers for him to showcase his shot-stopping skills again.