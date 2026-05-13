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Matias Dituro News: Beaten twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Dituro recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Betis.

There wasn't much Dituro could've done on the two goals he conceded. Elche have one of the worst defenses in LaLiga, meaning the veteran goalkeeper won't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats. Dituro should remain in the XI ahead of the weekend matchup against Getafe.

Matias Dituro
Elche
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