Matias Dituro News: Beaten twice in loss
Dituro recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Betis.
There wasn't much Dituro could've done on the two goals he conceded. Elche have one of the worst defenses in LaLiga, meaning the veteran goalkeeper won't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats. Dituro should remain in the XI ahead of the weekend matchup against Getafe.
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