Matias Dituro News: Busy outing but keeps clean sheet
Dituro recorded seven saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Valencia.
Dituro had to work hard throughout the entire game, but he was rewarded with a clean sheet. This was Dituro's first clean sheet since Feb. 13, although overall he has been playing well of late. Over his last three starts, the veteran goalkeeper has allowed just two goals while making 14 saves.
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