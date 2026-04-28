Matias Dituro News: Concedes one
Dituro had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Oviedo.
Dituro made three clearances and conceded a goal in the 76th minute. He has now totaled 14 saves and four clearances in the last four games. His next match is against Celta Vigo, who have scored only once in their last three games and lost all three.
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