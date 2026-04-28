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Matias Dituro News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Dituro had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Oviedo.

Dituro made three clearances and conceded a goal in the 76th minute. He has now totaled 14 saves and four clearances in the last four games. His next match is against Celta Vigo, who have scored only once in their last three games and lost all three.

Matias Dituro
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