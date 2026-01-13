Dituro made his first LaLiga start since November 7, seven matches earlier, earning the nod over Inaki Pena. He performed solidly and was close to keeping a clean sheet before Valencia converted a late penalty in the 87th minute, a goal he could do little about. Across seven league appearances this season, Dituro has conceded seven goals and recorded one clean sheet, which is fairly average. If he starts again, he will have a manageable matchup against Sevilla, who sit 14th in the table and have scored 24 goals in 19 matches.