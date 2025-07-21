Matias Dituro News: Extends with Elche

Dituro has extended his contract until June 2026 with Elche, the club announced.

Dituro joined Elche in the 2023/24 winter transfer window and immediately became the starter in goal. During the 2024/25 season, he won the Zamora Trophy in the Segunda Liga, helping his team earn promotion to the Spanish top flight and will remain the goalie for the upcoming season. In 42 games last season, he conceded only 33 goals and recorded a 72% save rate. Dituro will aim to keep that momentum heading into 2025/26 as Elche hope to avoid relegation at the end of the campaign.