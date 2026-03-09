Matias Dituro headshot

Matias Dituro News: Five saves in away defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Dituro made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Villarreal.

Dituro made five saves in his 11th start of the season, but has conceded in each of the last three games that he has played. He has, however, made five or more in two of those three games. In his 11 games he has kept two clean sheets with one coming four matches ago.

Matias Dituro
Elche
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matias Dituro See More
