Matias Dituro headshot

Matias Dituro News: Gives up goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Dituro recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

This was Dituro's fourth consecutive game without keeping a clean sheet, though at least he's limited the damage to just two goals conceded in two of those starts. The veteran goalkeeper isn't the most reliable fantasy option since Elche have had a plethora of defensive issues all season long, though.

Matias Dituro
Elche
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