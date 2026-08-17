Matias Dituro News: Holds on for draw
Dituro allowed a goal while making two saves during Monday's 1-1 draw with Deportivo.
Dituro allowed the opening goal of the match in the 21st minute, but held Deportivo from there as Elche came from behind for a point. The keeper will find things more difficult next time out in a home clash against Barcelona.
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