Matias Dituro headshot

Matias Dituro News: Holds on for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Dituro allowed a goal while making two saves during Monday's 1-1 draw with Deportivo.

Dituro allowed the opening goal of the match in the 21st minute, but held Deportivo from there as Elche came from behind for a point. The keeper will find things more difficult next time out in a home clash against Barcelona.

Matias Dituro
Elche
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