Matias Dituro News: Inks contract extension

Dituro signed a contract extension with Elche until 2027, the club announced.

Dituro has locked down the starting job over the last five matches, racking up 16 saves and delivering a clean sheet for the Franjiverdes, a run that convinced the board to hand him a contract extension through 2027. He's still technically competing with Inaki Pena for the number one spot, but with the young keeper out on loan at Elche, this new deal all but solidifies Dituro's grip on the starting role moving forward.