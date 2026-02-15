Matias Dituro headshot

Matias Dituro News: Records clean sheet in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Dituro recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Osasuna.

Dituro turned aside the lone Osasuna shot on goal Friday and made two clearances to record his second clean sheet of the campaign in a 0-0 draw. Friday's appearance was the backup keeper's third start since November. In eight La Liga appearances, Dituro has produced 19 saves and 14 clearances while conceding seven goals and recording two clean sheets. The manager will decide between Inaki Pena and Dituro for his starting keeper when Elche travel to tussle with Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matias Dituro
