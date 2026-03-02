Matias Dituro News: Records two saves

Dituro recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Espanyol.

Dituro allowed two goals while making two saves during the draw to Espanyol on Sunday. He's made a third start in a row over first string keeper Inaki Pena, conceding four goals while making nine saves and keeping a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will be the front runner to make the start vs Villarreal on Sunday, who have scored nine goals in the last five appearances.