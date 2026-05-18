Matias Dituro News: Registers clean sheet

Dituro made no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Getafe.

Dituro recorded one clearance, made 39 passes, and secured his fourth clean sheet of the campaign. He has now accumulated seven saves and one clearance across the last four games, conceding six times. Next, he takes on Girona in a critical game to determine relegation, with Elche and Girona currently 17th and 18th respectively, level on points.