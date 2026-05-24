Matias Dituro News: Six saves in draw

Dituro had six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Dituro delivered his finest performance of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Girona on the final day of the La Liga campaign, making six saves across 90 minutes to deny the hosts the win they needed to avoid relegation. The Argentine goalkeeper proved decisive in a match that confirmed Elche's top-flight status, with the draw enough to secure survival while Girona dropped to the second division. Dituro ends the 2025-26 season with four clean sheets, 29 goals conceded and 64 saves across 22 La Liga appearances, establishing himself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the relegation battle and a key reason his side survived against the odds.