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Matias Dituro News: Three saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Dituro recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Mallorca.

Dituro made three clearances Saturday and turned aside three of four Mallorca shots on goal as Elche earned a 2-1 home victory. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 18 saves and four clearances while conceding 11 goals. Dituro's next challenge is likely to come April 3 when Elche travel to tussle with Rayo Vallecano.

Matias Dituro
Elche
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