Matias Dituro News: Three saves in win
Dituro recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Mallorca.
Dituro made three clearances Saturday and turned aside three of four Mallorca shots on goal as Elche earned a 2-1 home victory. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 18 saves and four clearances while conceding 11 goals. Dituro's next challenge is likely to come April 3 when Elche travel to tussle with Rayo Vallecano.
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