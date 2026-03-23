Matias Dituro News: Three saves in win

Dituro recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Mallorca.

Dituro made three clearances Saturday and turned aside three of four Mallorca shots on goal as Elche earned a 2-1 home victory. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 18 saves and four clearances while conceding 11 goals. Dituro's next challenge is likely to come April 3 when Elche travel to tussle with Rayo Vallecano.