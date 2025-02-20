Matias Fernandez-Pardo Injury: Available for selection
Fernandez-Pardo (ankle) has resumed team training this week and is available for selection for Saturday's clash against Monaco, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference.
Fernandez-Pardo will be available for selection for Saturday's game after returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him since the beginning of the year. He will likely see some minutes off bench before competiting again for a starting spot on the left wing.
