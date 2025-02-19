Matias Fernandez-Pardo Injury: Back in team training

Fernandez-Pardo has been sidelined since early January due to an ankle injury but resumed team training on Tuesday, bringing him closer to a return to competition, the club announced.

Fernandez-Pardo was forced off in the 10th minute of the first game of 2025 against Nantes due to an ankle injury, which has kept him out for eight games. He is now nearing a return to the squad, which is good news for the team as he started six of the eight games before the injury. He will likely compete for a starting spot in the frontline once fully fit.