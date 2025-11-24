Fernandez-Pardo has been dealing and playing with an ankle injury for some time now and wasn't able to be fully fit to feature in Sunday's clash against Paris FC. The winger will be assessed at the beginning of the week to see if he can be fit to feature in this week fixture against Zagreb on Thursday or Le Havre on Sunday. The issue seems to be minor according to coach Bruno Genesio, suggesting he should return in one of those games. If he had to miss more time, Hamza Igamane could see increased playing time in the frontline.