Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matias Fernandez-Pardo headshot

Matias Fernandez-Pardo News: Assists in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 6:22am

Fernandez-Pardo assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over AJ Auxerre.

Fernandez-Pardo recorded another goal contribution Sunday as he set up Jonathan David's strike in the 43rd minute to take the 2-0 lead. He has now recorded a goal contribution in each of his last three starts and has five (three goals and two assists) in 18 appearances (eight starts) this season. He was subbed off in the 71st minute for Osame Sahraoui.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now