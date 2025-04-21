Matias Fernandez-Pardo News: Assists in Sunday's win

Fernandez-Pardo assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over AJ Auxerre.

Fernandez-Pardo recorded another goal contribution Sunday as he set up Jonathan David's strike in the 43rd minute to take the 2-0 lead. He has now recorded a goal contribution in each of his last three starts and has five (three goals and two assists) in 18 appearances (eight starts) this season. He was subbed off in the 71st minute for Osame Sahraoui.