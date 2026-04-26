Matias Fernandez-Pardo News: Converts from the spot

Fernandez-Pardo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Paris FC.

Fernandez-Pardo played the decisive role in Sunday's 1-0 win over Paris FC, converting a first-half penalty into the bottom corner past Kevin Trapp to give his side a crucial lead in a match with major implications in the top-four race. The forward remained a persistent physical threat for the Paris FC backline throughout, finishing as the most involved attacker on the pitch despite being well-contained for large spells. Fernandez-Pardo has now scored eight Ligue 1 goals this season across 26 appearances.