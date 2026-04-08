Matias Fernandez-Pardo News: Goal and assist in win

Fernandez-Pardo scored one goal and assisted once from six shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Lens. He was subbed off due to injury in the 80th minute.

Fernandez-Pardo was once again his side's most dangerous attacking outlet, leading the team in shots with a season-high six attempts while converting one and adding an assist from his only chance created. It was another contribution to an increasingly impressive recent run. The forward has now been directly involved in five goals across his last four league games, scoring three and setting up two.