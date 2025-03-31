Matias Fernandez-Pardo News: Nets in win
Fernandez-Pardo scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Lens.
Fernandez-Pardo scored the only goal during Sunday's win, making the most of some solid volume, including four shots and a pair of crosses. The winger also had a role on set-pieces for what was an all-around excellent showing. The goal is just the cherry on top as it sealed the win and all three points.
