Matias Fernandez-Pardo News: Quiet outing

Fernandez-Pardo generated one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Fernandez-Pardo had a rough match-up top against Monaco, as the attacker only recorded one shot despite playing at forward. The attacker then remains at eight goals and five assists heading into the season finale, with his last goal coming two appearances ago.