Matias Fernandez-Pardo News: Registers goal and assist

Fernandez-Pardo scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Rennes.

Fernandez-Pardo delivered a standout performance in Sunday's 2-1 win over Rennes, first scoring the opening goal after a through ball from Nathan Ngoy before showcasing his pace in the second half by beating his defender and setting up Hakon Haraldsson with a perfect pass. The winger was a constant threat throughout the match, using his pace and dribbling ability to create danger. The Spanish forward continues to be one of the most productive players in the squad this season, tallying five goals and four assists in 21 Ligue 1 appearances.