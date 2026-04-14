Matias Fernandez-Pardo News: Scores one goal in victory

Fernandez-Pardo scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Toulouse.

Fernandez-Pardo found the net in Sunday's 4-0 win over Toulouse, finishing a well worked attacking move after a pass from Benjamin Andre to extend the lead. The forward operated in an advanced role, constantly attacking space, attempting five shots and delivering two key passes. The Spaniard has become an important piece in attack with his versatility across the front line, recording three goals and two assists over his last five appearances.