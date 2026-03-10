Matias Fernandez-Pardo News: Scores opener

Fernandez-Pardo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lorient.

Fernandez-Pardo opened the scoring in the second half after being played through by Nabil Bentaleb against Lorient on Sunday, ending his run of eight straight matches without a goal contribution. He added one key pass and two crosses in the match. The versatile forward remains an important piece in his team's attacking setup, capable of playing across the front line, and has recorded four goals and three assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances.